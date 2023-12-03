Michaung cyclone: SDRF team gearing up as Tamil Nadu braces for impact

CHENNAI: More than a 100-member State Disaster Response Team who arrived in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district on Sunday is gearing up to face any imminent threat as Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall on December 5 in coastal Andhra.

The cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to cross the coasts of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh around December 4 evening.

The India Meteorological Department informed on Sunday that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm Michaung over the same region.

"Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm MICHAUNG 0530 hrs IST 3rd Dec over the same region about 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 310 km southeast of Chennai, 440 km southeast of Nellore and 550 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam," Indian Metrological Department posted on X. Earlier IMD said that Cyclone Michaung will make landfall on December 5 in coastal Andhra.



"Cyclone Michaung, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to skip the city and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam with winds that could pack speeds of up to 100 kmph on Tuesday morning," IMD said. The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coasts for the next 12 hours.

The release further stated that the cyclonic storm will cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast during the December 5 forenoon with a maximum sustained speed of 80-90 kmph to 100 kmph.

Following the IMD's cyclone warning in the Bay of Bengal, local cautionary Signal Number III has been hoisted in Chennai, Cuddalore and Ennore ports to alert people. The looming cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal prompted meteorological authorities to issue a comprehensive rainfall warning for several regions in southern and eastern India.

Rainfall intensity is set to increase from today, with most places experiencing rain and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated on December 3. Rainfall is expected at most places on December 4, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on December 5 but is likely to ease off thereafter.