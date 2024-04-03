MHC warns of imposing heavy cost on Union, state govts if failed to file counter to PIL

CHENNAI: The Chief bench of the Madras High Court observed that heavy cost would be imposed on the Union and State governments if failed to file a counter to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to establish Vulture conservation centers.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the PIL seeking to establish Vulture conservation centers to safeguard the birds.

The counsels representing the Union and State government sought time to file counters. Recording the request, the bench was directed to file the counters on June 5, if any non-compliance of the court's order, Rs.25,000 will be imposed as cost, observed the bench.

K Surya Kumar from Vandalur, Chennai filed a PIL seeking to direct the Union and State governments to establish Vulture conservation centers.

The petitioner stated that Vultures are the natural scavengers of the forest or rather the sanitary workers of the forests, it plays a dominant role in the ecosystem.

However, due to the usage of Non-Steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID), 99 percent of the population of Vultures had been wiped out from India.

Hence, the petitioner sought HC to direct the government to prohibit the sale and distribution of the following NSAIDs - Carprofen, Nimesulide, and Flunixin for animal use in the four districts of Tamil Nadu, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, and Erode to save the remaining 1 percent population of Vultures.