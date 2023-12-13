MHC seeks State's response in conducting funeral procession

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to respond to a plea seeking to formulate regulations to conduct funeral processions without causing any inconvenience to the general public.



The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy took up a case suo motu, based on a letter sent by Anbu Selvan from Panruti, Cuddalore.

The letter stated that due to the garland thrown on the road during a funeral procession in Cuddalore an engineering graduate met with an accident and lost his life.

Anbu Selvan also cited that throwing out garlands on the roads during funeral processions is a usual custom in the State, however, the custom poses a life threat to other commuters hence he sought to direct the State to formulate rules and regulations for the funeral procession.

The bench directed the State and police to respond to the plea and adjourned the matter to February 6 for further hearing.