MHC reserves order in ex-DGP Rajesh Das's plea to transfer harassment case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday reserved the orders in ex-DGP Rajesh Das's plea seeking to transfer the case against him for the alleged offense under the Prohibition of Women Harassment Act from Villupuram district court to any other court.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh heard the appeal plea of Rajesh Das. Senior counsel Prakash appeared for Ex-DGP and contended that the mind of the appellate court is influenced by the huge adverse publicity against him.

The counsel said that "We are not disrespecting the appellate judge but expecting fair proceedings".

It was also submitted that the Supreme Court has observed that without hearing the accused the court cannot go by the record and pronounce any decree or order.

The appellate remedy before the Villupuram court is illusory and sought to transfer the case.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A Damodaran appeared for the State and strongly objected to the contention of the appellant.

The APP contended that the appellant's motive was just to drag the proceedings of the case, before the appellate court, the appellant sought for adjournment at various hearings under medical grounds.

After both sides' submissions, the judge wondered at the appellant how he could apprehend the mind of the appellate judge and reserved the order without mentioning any date.

The judge also directed to inform that the order has been reserved to the appellate court as it scheduled the pronouncement of order in the harassment case against Rajesh Das, on Saturday.

The Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced Rajesh Das to three years imprisonment in a case of harassing a women IPS officer. Aggrieved by the sentence Rajesh Das, approached the Villupuram Principal District Court.

While the pronouncement of judgment in his appeal is pending before the Principal court, Rajesh Das approached the Madras High Court to transfer the case from the appellate court to some other sessions court, as the appellate court without hearing his contentions decided to pronounce the judgment.