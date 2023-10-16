MHC reserves decision on Senthilbalaji's bail plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has reserved its final order on the bail plea of jailed minister V Senthilbalaji, who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an affidavit, denying bail to Senthilbalaji on medical grounds as he claims.

Senior Counsel N R Elango for Senthilbalaji sought bail before Justice G Jayachandran citing his health condition. Further, the counsel argued that Senthilbalaji is at risk of heart attack and mentioned about his medical complications citing Stanley government hospital medical report.

The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan appeared for ED, objected bail on medical grounds. All the medical reports states that Senthilbalaji is hale and healthy, there is no need has arised to grant bail on medical grounds, ASG submitted. He also contended that Senthilbalaji is on constant medical observation in jail, bail can be granted on medical grounds if he is not getting proper treatment or need of special treatment when it is not available in the government hospital, said the ASG.

Further, he contended if bail granted to Senthilbalaji, he will tamper the witnesses and evidence, which would weaken the case.

After the submission the judge reserved the final order without any date.

On October 9, Senthilbalji was taken to Stanley government hospital, due to his ailment after surgery, later he was shifted back to Puzhal Central Prison.

Subsequently, Senthilbalaji filed a bail petition in the Madras High Court citing his health complications and need to undergo medical treatment.

ED registered a case against Senthilbalaji under the provisions of the PMLA over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime. He was arrested on June 14 at his residence in Chennai and the same day the principal sessions court subjugated Senthilbalaji into Judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison. Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.