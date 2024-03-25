MHC refuses to stay single judge order restraining OPS claiming as coordinator

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court refused to grant any interim order to stay the single judge order restraining O Panneerselvam (OPS) from claiming as the coordinator of AIADMK and directed to approach Election Commission of India (ECI) for relief.

A division bench comprising Justice R Subramanian ans Justice R Senthilkumar heard the appeal preferred by OPS challenging the single judge order.

The bench observed that since Parliament election has been announced already, no interim order will be passed in a precipitate manner. Further, the bench posted the matter after the election on June 10 for final hearing.

Senior counsel PH Aravindh Pandian appearing for OPS submitted that the two leaves was with him when the party was led by E Madhusudhanan under his guidance. After the merging of two factions, now Edappadi K Palaniswami claims the two leaves is in his possession, said the counsel.

OPS has filed three cases against AIADMK general council meet and his expulsion from the party, since the main suit have not met the finality no interim order can be passed against my client, the counsel added.

On March 18, Justice N Sathish Kumar passed an order restraining OPS permanently from using AIADMK symbol, flag and letter head, to a suit filed by EPS.

The judge observed that if expelled person is not restrained from claiming party status, it will cause irreparable injury to the recognised political party.