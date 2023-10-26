MHC refuses to initiate suo motu against DMK's anti NEET campaign

CHENNAI: The vacation bench of the Madras High Court, on Thursday, refused to initiate suo motu against the NEET signature campaign driven by DMK among school students.

Advocate ML Ravi urgently mentioned before the vacation bench comprising Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy and Justice V Lakshminarayanan. It was contended before the bench that DMK is forcing the school students to sign in the signature campaign driven by the party in power against the NEET exam.

The advocate argued that this was against the law and sought to initiate suo motu against DMK.

However, the bench refused to hear the matter as it is a vacation bench and directed the advocate to file a petition before the regular bench after vacation.

State sports minister and youth wing secretary of DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin has recently launched the signature campaign against NEET to collect 50 lakh signatures in 50 days from the general public and students.