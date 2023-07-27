MHC quashed cases against OPS & his son

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the cases against former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his son P Ravindranath for allegedly providing false information in the election affidavits.

The case was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

The Justice observed that no affidavit was filed in support of the complaint by the complainant in the Theni court.

Noting that the Supreme Court had ordered that the complainant filed a petition without an affidavit should not be entertained.

Further, the Justice quashed the case against O Panneerselvam (OPS) and his son Ravindranath.

Complainant Milany from Theni filed a case against the OPS and his son in the Special Court seeking criminal action against them as they filed an election affidavit with discrepancies. However, OPS and his son Ravindranath moved the MHC to quash the case against them.

OPS contested from the Bodinayakanur constituency in the 2021 assembly election, and his son Ravindranath contested from Theni parliamentary constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The petitioner claimed that both of them filed election affidavits during nomination with false information and sought criminal action against them.