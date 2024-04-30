MHC posted suo motu cases initiated against ministers to June 2024

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the hearing of suo motu criminal revisions initiated against the discharge of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu from disproportionate assets (DA), to June month.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh initiated a series of suo motu criminal revisions against the discharge of top politicians of the State from the DA cases.

The criminal revisions against the OPS and ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu were listed before the judge on Tuesday (April 30).

Since all the submissions from the accused side have already been completed, the judge posted the hearing for the submission of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to June 7.

Raising suspicion over the narrative of the case proceedings, Justice N Anand Venkatesh has suo motu initiated the criminal revisions since various lower courts have discharged the top politicians from the DA case.

After receiving the notice all the politicians represented themselves and placed their submission defending their discharge.

Since, all the submissions of the accused have concluded the matters are posted for the investigating agency's submission, as all the cases took a U-turn after the DVAC filed further closure reports giving clean chit to the politicians, which were diagonally opposite to the initial report.