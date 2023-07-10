MHC orders TN DGP to ensure 'two-finger test' not conducted on sexual assault cases

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal to ensure that ‘two-finger test’ are not carried out in cases related to sexual assault.

Judges cited the October 12 last year's case of a minor boy tying thali on a girl, which has been closed after the court accepted the police' explanation of both of them being innocent.

Judges also expressed their displeasure with the way police treated two persons under the age of 17 in a case related to child marriage in Dharmapuri. The judges opined that both should be considered as children and if both are below 18 years of age, they should be considered as children.