MHC issues notice to Southern railway in a plea to include railway employees under postal ballots

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) issued notice to the Southern Railway in a plea by railway employees seeking to allow them to cast their votes through postal ballots during elections.

The first division bench, comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad, heard a plea seeking to include the railway employees in casting their votes through postal ballots.

The counsel representing the petitioner submitted that since most of the railway employees were posted to various places away from their residence, the Election Commission of India (ECI) should include them in the postal ballots. No action has been taken by the commission despite various representations, said the counsel.

The counsel for ECI submitted that the commission has already sent a communication to the Southern Railway, however, no response was received in this regard. Now the election notification has already been issued and the request sought in this plea cannot be accomplished in this election.

After the submission the bench issued a notice to Southern Railway and posted the matter.

Petitioner V Ram Kumar from Madurai, moved the petition, stating that the railway employees could not cast their votes, since they are posted in various locations, and sought the HC to direct the ECI to include them under the postal ballots.