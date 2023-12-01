MHC issues notice to EPS in connection with Kodanad heist

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) issued notice to Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to respond to an appeal challenging the appointment of an advocate commissioner to record evidence from him in a defamation case related to the Kodanad heist.



A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq heard the appeal petition filed by Mathew Samuel, a Delhi-based journalist challenging the appointment of advocate commissioner to record evidence from EPS at his residence.

Senior counsel NR Elango appeared for the journalist and contended that on medical grounds only the appearance for recording evidence can be exempted. EPS cannot point out protocol reasons for not to appear in the court for recording evidence, as he is the Leader of Opposition (LOP) and stated that MHC is under the surveillance of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), hence his security will be assured.

The bench asked senior counsel S R Rajagopal for EPS about the status of the recording of evidence at his residence. The senior counsel said that the recording of evidence has not yet commenced.

After the submission, the bench directed EPS to respond to the appeal plea and adjourned the hearing on December 8.

EPS filed an application in the MHC seeking to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his evidence at his residence in the defamation suit filed against Mathew Samuel for linking him in the 2017 Kodanad heist cum murder case.

The application stated that as he is the LOP of the State and it would be a hardship for other litigants and the court staff to ensure security protocols that had be followed if he appeared. The MHC appointed an advocate commissioner to record his evidence at his residence. Challenging the appointment Mathew Samuel approached the MHC.