MHC grants interim bail to Kovai bomb blast convict

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to the Coimbatore bomb blast convict and founder of Al-Ummah, a banned Muslim terrorist organization founder SA Basha on medical grounds.

Mubeena, the daughter of SA Basha moved to the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking bail on medical grounds and premature release. The case was listed before a division bench of MHC comprising Justice SS Sundar and Justice Sunder Mohan.

It was contended that Basha has served his term awarded for the Coimbatore bomb blast which happened in 1998. Basha was arrested for acting as a mastermind of the bomb blast planned to assassinate BJP leader LK Advani during an election campaign held at Coimbatore.

The counsel for Basha submitted that he has serious medical complications and is undergoing treatment. Considering his age the counsel sought for interim bail.

Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak appeared for the State submitted that the government has no objection to granting interim bail.

After the submission, the bench granted interim bail and directed the State to respond to the petition.