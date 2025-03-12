MHC grants bail to man who posted obscene images, messages against CM Stalin's family

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted bail to a person who had posted obscene and morphed images on social media with derogatory comments against the family members of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Noting that his custody was no longer required for the investigation, Justice Sunder Mohan granted conditional bail to the petitioner and ordered him not to commit such offences in future. The court also directed the petitioner to deposit Rs 15,000 with two sureties before the trial court as condition for the bail.

Thamizharasan posted morphed and obscene images with derogatory comments against Stalin’s family members on social media. Based on a complaint on January 23, the Chennai cybercrime police booked a case against him under sections 354A, 509 of IPC, section 67 of IT (A) Act, 2008, and section 4 of TNPHW (A) Act, 2002.

After completion of the investigation, the police filed the final report in the trial court. Following this, Thamizharasan moved the bail plea before the High Court.

The petitioner submitted that he would not commit such offences in future, and urged the court to consider that he has to take care of his physically challenged child.

The government advocate objected to the bail stating that the petitioner was a habitual offender and continuously committing such offences, and even violating bail conditions.