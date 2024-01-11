MHC dismissing OPS plea on using AIADMK symbol a 'Divine punishment': Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Welcoming Madras High Court's dismissal of renegade leader O Panneerselvam plea on using AIADMK symbol, former minister D Jayakumar called the verdict a 'Divine punishment'.



The high court bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq dismissed the plea of OPS challenging the single judge's order restraining him from using AIADMK's symbol, flag and letterhead.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Jayakumar said, "The court has given a good and a just order. O Panneerselvam was fishing in trouble waters by hindering AIADMK's functioning, the court order is a divine punishment for him."

EPS submitted that the Election Commission has recognised them under Clause 15 of the Election Symbols order, 1968. Since the court has finalised OPS' expulsion, he does not possess any legality to use AIADMK's symbol, letterhead and flag. His counsel Vijay Narayan contended that an expelled Panneerselvam cannot use the party's symbol

Appearing for OPS, counsel Abdul Saleem countered that the injunction is not practicable as lakhs of OPS supporters, who are from AIADMK, have the party's symbol tattoed on their hands.