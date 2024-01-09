MHC dismisses ex-DGP Rajesh Das's plea in harrassment case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) on Tuesday dismissed Ex-DGP Rajesh Das' plea seeking to transfer the case against him for the alleged offense under the Prohibition of Women Harassment Act, from Villupuram district court to any other court.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh pronounced the final order after hearing all the submissions and observed that the petition has no merit, hence dimissed the petition.

The Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced Rajesh Das to three years imprisonment in a case of harassing a women IPS officer. Aggrieved by the sentence Rajesh Das, approached the Villupuram Principal District Court.

While the pronouncement of judgment of his appeal is pending before the Principal court, Rajesh Das approached MHC to transfer the case from the appellate court to some other sessions court, as the appellate court without hearing his contentions decided to pronounce the judgment.

Rajesh Das also contended that the mind of the appellate court is influenced by the huge adverse publicity against him. Hence, the appellate remedy before the Villupuram court is illusory and sought to transfer the case.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A Damodaran appeared for the State and strongly objected to the contention of the appellant. The APP contended that the appellant's motive was just to drag the proceedings of the case, before the appellate court the appellant sought for adjournment at various hearings under medical grounds.