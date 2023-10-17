MHC directs Union govt to respond to Rajiv killing convicts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Union government to respond to a plea of Santhan, a convict of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, to deport him to Sri Lanka.

A division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Justice D Krishna Kumar and P Dhanabal heard the petition directed the registry to issue notice to the Union government regarding the representation of Santhan which remains inaction.

Santhan contended that he has been residing more than 10 months at the Trichy special camp after his release as he is a Sri Lankan citizen and he is not allowed to move out from the camp.

Santhan cited that his mother Maheswari is seriously ill who is residing in Sri Lanka, he wants to go to Sri Lanka immediately to take care of his mother, the petition reads.

Santhan also said that he represented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer to take necessary steps for deporting him to Sri Lanka, but no steps have so far been taken. The failure to deport Santhan to Sri Lanka within a reasonable time would be violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution, the petition reads.

Santhan sought the Madras High Court to direct the Union government to deport him to Sri Lanka as early as possible.

It may be noted that Justice Sunder Mohan has recused from hearing Santhan's plea.

In a similar case another convict of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination Nalini filed a petition in the MHC seeking to allow her husband Sriharan alias Murugan, another convict of the assassination to direct the Union and State governments to permit him to go to Srilankan deputy high commission office at Chennai with proper escort for getting an all-country passport and permit him to leave the county at his own cost.

The bench directed to issue notice to the additional solicitor general ARL Sundaresan, on behalf of the Union government to respond to the representation made by Sriharan.