MHC directs SIT to file final report in Ramajeyam murder case

The Madras High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete the investigation and file a final report as early as possible on th murder of Ramajeyam, brother of TN minister KN Nehru.

Justice G Jayachandran asked whether the petitioner still hoping that the justice will be served, as the case is still at the investigation level even after 11 years since the incident happened.

Senior counsel NR Elango, who appeared for the petitioner said that the investigation by SIT was satisfactory and hoped that justice would be served. The counsel for the SIT said that more than 1000 witnesses have been cross-examined so far in connection with the murder case.

The deceased Ramajayam is the brother of Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru. On March 29, 2012, Ramajeyam was murdered when he was on a routine early morning walk. However, his body was found close to the banks of river Cauvery near Thiruvalarsolai on the outskirts of Trichy. The mystery behind his murder remains unsolved even after more than eleven years. The case had been initially investigated by the Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) and then the case was transferred to CBI.

Even after the case remained unsolved in the hands of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Ravichandran, another brother of deceased Ramajeyam moved to the Madras High Court (MHC). Ravichandran insisted the investigation should be transferred from the CBI to the State police and expressed his dissatisfaction with the investigation.

After his petition, the MHC had constituted a SIT to solve the case, last year. The SIT is led by S Jeyakumar, Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Madan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur, and R Ravi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CBI).

In Janaury this year the investigators had got permission to

conduct polygraph test on few witnesses linked to the case.

A forensic team from Delhi had come to Chennai and carried out the lie detection test on as many as 12 witnesses.

The probe team decided to get lie-detection done on 12 persons as they have noticed the presence of mobile phone signals of these individuals in and around the scene of crime when the crime happened 11 years ago.