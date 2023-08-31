MHC directs Senthilbalaji to approach Chief Justice for bail

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court directed the jailed minister Senthilbalaji to approach the Chief Justice for the bail petition.

Senior counsel N R Elango for Senthilbalaji on Thursday appeared before a division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel.

The senior counsel mentioned before the bench regarding the bail petition filed by minister Senthilbalaji. However, Justice Sundar wondered how this appeal would be accepted when Justice R Sakthivel had already recused himself from the trial of the case.

Responding to this, senior advocate N.R. Ilango said that since there is no alternative session for the day, even issuing an administrative order is sufficient.

However, the bench directed him to approach the Chief Justice of the MHC.

On Wednesday, the counsel representing Senthilbalaji approached the Principal Sessions Court seeking bail for the Minister who has spent two and a half months in custody – including days he was under treatment for a heart ailment.

However, Principal Judge S Alli refused to hear the petition and said that the special court for MP/MLAs cases would hear the plea.

Following this, the counsel representing Senthilbalaji immediately moved to the special court. However, with both the Special court and the Sessions's court refusing to hear the bail petition. The counsel for Balaji moved the HC seeking relief.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against Senthilbalaji under the provisions of the PMLA Act over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

Senthilbalaji an accused in the PMLA case was arrested on June 14 and he is now under judicial custody in Puzhal Central Prison.