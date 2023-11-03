MHC directs actor RK Suresh to file an affidavit in Aarudhra scam case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the actor and BJP functionary RK Suresh to submit an affidavit on his return to India in respect with the Aarudhra gold scam case.



The actor moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to cancel the lookout notice initiated by Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Chennai in connection with Aarudhra gold scam case.

The case was listed before Justice G Jayachandran.

The petitioner contended that he has no connection with Aarudhra and said that the bank transaction with Russo, one of the accused in the scam case, is purely for film production alone.

Suresh also submitted that he is currently in Dubai with his family and fearing to step in India due to the look out notice issued by EOW. The counsel for Suresh contended that he will soon return back to India willing to file an affidavit.

After the submission the judge directed the actor to file an affidavit and adjourned the matter on November 8. EOW had registered a case against the directors of Aarudhra gold trading firm, through which the persons involved had cheated more than one lakh depositors and swindled about Rs 2,438 crores promising huge interest on their investments. The EOW also issued lookout notice against Suresh as the arrested accused Russo named the actor in connection with the scam.