MHC alters observation regarding the origin of caste system from judgment in Sanatan Dharma case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) altered the observation regarding the origin of caste system in the recent judgment rendered in the quo warranto petition against the ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, PK Sekar Babu and A Raja, DMK MP for their remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

Justice Anita Sumanth pronounced the judgement in a batch of petitions seeking to remove the minsiters and MP from holding their public office, as they acted against the beliefs and faiths of Hindus.

On March 6, the judge pronounced the order refusing to issue quo warranto against the ministers and MP, as there has been no conviction against them in respect with the issue.

However, the judge critically remarked their statements against Sanatan Dharma as it is perverse, divisive, and contrary to Constitutional principles and ideals and tantamount to gross dis or misinformation.

The judge also observed about the origin of caste system which is prevailing in the society and wrote

"However, the origins of the caste system as we know it today are less than a century old…"

Now that portion is removed from the order copy, which is available in the office website of the Madras High Court with altered observation signed by Justice Anitha Sumanth. The revised order read, "However, the categorization of castes as we know them today, is a far more recent and modern phenomenon…"

The judge also had observed that the varna system does not contemplate division on the basis of birth, but based on avocation.

"The varna system was designed to work towards the smooth functioning of society centuries ago", the judge observed while disposing of the Petitions preferred by T Manohar, Kishore Kumar, and V P Jayakumar, the functionaries of Hindu Munnani seeking to take action against the ministers and MP for their alleged comments against Sanatan Dharma.