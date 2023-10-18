MHC adjourns petitions to decide if Speaker can be directed to live stream assembly

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has adjourned petitions to November 10 to decide upon whether the Speaker of the State assembly can be directed to live stream the assembly proceedings without any interruptions.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founder Vijaykant and D Jagadheeswaran from Chennai had filed petitions separately in the MHC to implement the live telecast or webcast of assembly proceedings.

The case was heard by the first divisional bench of MHC comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that if the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha can be live streamed why cannot the State assembly. He further argued that the Union government is giving funds to National E Vidhan to webcast the assembly proceedings. It was also contended that the State is telecasting the assembly proceedings in a biased manner, by editing some portions and telecasting bits and pieces that they want to narrate.

Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram appeared for the State said that the government is already telecasting the portions of assembly proceedings which were approved by the Speaker. It was further submitted that the live streaming of full proceedings is impossible at this stage.

After the submission, the bench adjourned the case to November 10 to decide over the contention that the Speaker can be directed to livestream the assembly proceedings.