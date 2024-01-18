MHC adjourns defamation plea of EPS in connection with Kodanad heist

CHENNAI: Holding on the submission that Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) will appear before the Master court to record his evidence in a defamation case filed by him against Mathew Samuel, a Delhi-based journalist, the Madras High Court (MHC) adjourned the case.

Senior counsel S R Rajagopal appeared before Justice N Sathish Kumar, for the Leader of Opposition (LOP) EPS, and submitted that his client will appear before the master court in the MHC complex on January 30 and 31 for recording evidence in the defamation case related to Kodanad heist, in compliance with a division bench order.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to February 8 for further hearing.

EPS filed an application in the MHC seeking to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his evidence at his residence in the defamation suit filed against Mathew Samuel for linking him in the 2017 Kodanad heist cum murder case.

The application stated that as he is the LOP of the State it would be a hardship for other litigants and court staff because of the security protocols would have to be followed if he appeared.

After the submission, the MHC has appointed Karthikei Balan as an advocate commissioner to record evidence from EPS at his residence.

Pursuant to the Court's direction the advocate commissioner recorded evidence from EPS at his residence and submitted the evidence before MHC on January 12.

However, a division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard a petition filed by Mathew Samuel challenging the appointment of an advocate commissioner and directed EPS to appear before the master court for recording evidence.

In 2019 EPS filed a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 1.10 crore from Mathew Samuel and his crew members as well as the Kodanad case accused V. Sayan and C. Valayar Manoj, of having released a video accusing him of being involved in the Kodanad crime.