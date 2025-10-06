Begin typing your search...

    MGR statue vandalised in Madurai, Palaniswami demands arrest of culprits

    A large number of AIADMK cadres gathered here today and staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits, whom the police claimed had damaged the statue on October 5 night.

    AuthorPTIPTI|6 Oct 2025 11:25 AM IST
    MGR statue vandalised in Madurai, Palaniswami demands arrest of culprits
    X

    MGR statue vandalised in Madurai 

    MADURAI: A statue of iconic AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran was vandalised by miscreants at Avaniyapuram near here, police said on Monday.

    A large number of AIADMK cadres gathered here today and staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits, whom the police claimed had damaged the statue on October 5 night.

    Separate police teams have been formed to trace out and nab the culprits, the official said.

    Expressing shock, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the incident was “deeply regrettable.”

    “I consider this as a despicable act committed by cowards who cannot take on the revolutionary leader's fame and his policies head-on. The achievements and fame of the great leader cannot be diminished or altered in the minds of the people a wee bit by damaging his statue,” he said.

    In a post on the social media platform ‘X’ Palaniswami urged the Tamil Nadu government and police to take prompt action and arrest the “anti-social elements who are trying to disrupt public peace” by indulging in such acts.

    AIADMKMG RamachandranEdappadi K Palaniswami
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X