MGR Medical University hosts Tamil Nadu's first healthcare hackathon

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University hosted a first-of-its-kind State-wide healthcare hackathon with Health Minister Ma Subramanian presiding over the event.

Sources from the university said that over six months, the hackathon had mobilised more than 150 domain experts and 200 mentors to guide 1,858 innovators in developing transformative healthcare solutions.

The hackathon attracted 1,858 applications from 19 States and engaged a diverse ecosystem of 1,447 students, 157 start-ups, 174 medical professionals, 64 research scholars, and 16 industry professionals.

“This response underscored the hackathon’s inclusive approach and its ability to bridge academic research, clinical practice, and entrepreneurial application. From conception to execution, the event demonstrated strategic collaboration to address country’s most pressing healthcare challenges through technological innovation and entrepreneurial spirit,” said a senior official from the varsity.

Participants presented their innovations before expert juries, received in-depth feedback, and networked with mentors and peers, ensuring that only the most promising projects advanced toward the finale. “Thirty top innovators and 18 start-ups emerged as finalists, showcasing their healthcare solutions through live prototype demonstrations, simulations, and real-time usage scenarios that allowed judges and audiences to experience innovations first hand,” added the official.

Minister Subramanian, in his special address, highlighted that under CM Stalin’s rule, the State has emerged as a model for other states in medical care. “This year’s milestone is the integration of students from multiple healthcare disciplines, which promotes interdisciplinary research and modern solutions to current treatment challenges,” he stated.

As the awards were given to the winners, the minister encouraged students to embrace emerging technologies like AI in medical research to advance the State’s healthcare system.