MGNREGS wage in TN to go up by Rs 15; Rs 336 per day from April 1

CHENNAI: The wage for unskilled manual workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Tamil Nadu will increase by Rs 15, from Rs 319 to Rs 336 per day, effective April 1. This revision is in accordance with the provisions of the MGNREGA Act, as stated in a notification by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD).

According to the notification, workers in Haryana will receive the highest wage of Rs 400 per day, while those in Karnataka and Kerala will earn Rs 370 and Rs 369, respectively. Workers in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland are paid the lowest at Rs 241 per day, followed by those in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (Rs 252), Bihar and Jharkhand (Rs 255), Tripura (Rs 256), and Madhya Pradesh (Rs 261).

"The wage for MGNREGS workers is revised annually and will be adjusted based on changes in the Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers," said an official from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in Tamil Nadu.

If the distance to the worksite exceeds five kilometres, an additional 10% of the wage rate will be paid to each worker. Both male and female workers will receive equal pay for equal work.

Sources in the department mentioned that workers in Tamil Nadu received less than 50 days of work in the previous fiscal year, with the average wage being Rs 276.68 per day. "While Tamil Nadu is performing better than many other states in implementing the scheme, there is room for improvement. Efforts are needed to ensure workers receive 100 days of work and the maximum wage under the scheme, " the source added.