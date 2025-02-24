MGNREGS beneficiaries in Thanjavur protest over pending wages, plan to approach court

TIRUCHY: Beneficiaries of MGNREGS from Thanjavur staged a protest on Monday demanding the union government release their wages that have been pending for two months. They said that the court would be moved if they failed to receive the wages within a week.

According to the protesting workers, a fund of Rs 1,056 crore was allocated as wages for 92 lakh workers including one lakh differently abled beneficiaries of MGNREGS across the State. They are yet to receive the wages for November and December.

On Monday, the beneficiaries from Athanur village near Papanasam in Thanjavur staged a protest at the workspot near the Perumal temple tank along with their tools.

The members headed by the beneficiary Tamilarasi and Farmers Association district president Sami Mahalingam raised slogans in support of their protest.

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Secretary Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan who addressed the protesting workers said that Chief Minister MK Stalin had already written a memorandum seeking to release the pending wages for the MGNREGS beneficiaries.

“There is a regulation directing to release the wages with a maximum waiting period of 15 days but the wages from November till January 13 has been pending for more than a month and it is against the norms and so we have decided to approach the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court for the wages if the funds are not released within a week,” Vimalnathan said.