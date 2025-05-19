Mettur water: On time; Saplings: Being prepped; 3-PH power: Pending with TN govt

TIRUCHY: With Mettur's customary opening date, June 12, approved this year, the Delta farmers have commenced early cultivation of kuruvai and have demanded uninterrupted three-phase power supply this season to achieve the target harvest this year.

In the past few years, the release from the Mettur Dam has been prompt, helping to go beyond the target and reach over 5 lakh acres across the Delta. However, the storage dwindled in the reservoir during the 2024-25 season, leading to delayed release, thus limiting kuruvai cultivation to 3.50 lakh acres.

As of May 18, the level at Mettur stood at 108.52 feet, with the storage reaching 76.324 TMC. The official and customary date for release from Mettur is June 12, hence, the Delta have begun the preparations for kuruvai cultivation with the help of borewells.

Apart from the farmers, officials are now focused on monitoring the Kallanai (Grand Anicut) maintenance works. The dam is crucial in distributing water to Cauvery, Kollidam, Vennaru and the GA canal, and holds 114 shutters. With less than three weeks left for the opening at Mettur, shutter and actuator maintenance, which began a week ago, is under way. Painting the shutters to ensure they are rust-free has also been undertaken. Officials say the dam will be ready for functioning by the last week of May.

Kuruvai cultivation works commence in the Delta region

Over 300 TMC of water required

To go ahead with prompt cultivation of kuruvai, samba and thalady and obtain a maximum optimal harvest, over 300 TMC of water is a requisite. The current storage is 76 TMC; hence, the farmers are looking forward to 224 TMC more and hope the officials have worked out the arithmetic in advance.

"Farmers who have been cultivating with groundwater should commence kuruvai cultivation in at least 3.25 lakh acres and ensure planting of saplings during the early kuruvai season. Simultaneously, the farmers should adopt direct sowing for the kuruvai and samba in a maximum possible acreage, so the Mettur water could be utilised economically," said senior agriculture technocrat P Kalaivanan.

He also suggested that the farmers should complete the process of making nurseries by June 30, while those who cultivate using groundwater should plant the nurseries before June 12 and stressed that the state government should create awareness on this.

Incomplete trifecta

With everything lined up per schedule, the last tick mark on the to-do list is ensuring a steady power supply. The Cauvery Delta farmers are already in the process of getting an interactive meeting with the state government to list their demands for a prosperous cultivation season. The first demand on that list is the uninterrupted three-phase supply until the release from Mettur.

The secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, shared the farmers' concerns with DT Next, "The low-voltage power supply in the last few days has made promptly pumping water on and off the field a task for the farmers."

He also urged the government to ensure an adequate stock of inputs and fertilisers, and seeds. He also demanded crop loans. "The government should also conduct a tripartite meeting with the officials, elected members and farmers before May 20 and discuss elaborately about the ongoing kuruvai cultivation and feasibility to achieve the Kuruvai target," Vimalnathan added.

