Mettur reservoir reaches FRL for fifth time this year

CHENNAI: The Stanley Reservoir at Mettur has reached its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet for the fifth time this year during the early hours of Wednesday.

The reservoir witnessed an inflow of 1.14 lakh cusecs at 4 am on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to discharge 90,000 cusecs of water from Mettur dam.

Six hours later, at about 10 am, the officials reduced the quantity of water discharged downstream of the river from the reservoir to 75,000 cusecs. They have further reduced the quantity of water discharged to 55,000 cusecs at 1 pm when the inflow came down to 40,750 cusecs, the officials said.

Water released through dam power house and tunnel power house at a rate of about 21300 c/s, while the balance released through Ellis saddle surplus. The barrages are informed to maintain the discharge without any deviation, added the officials.