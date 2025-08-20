Mettur reservoir touches full capacity; discharge raised to 90,000 cusecs

CHENNAI: The Mettur reservoir reached its full reservoir level for the fifth time this year in the early hours of August 20.

According to officials, with the rise in inflow, discharge from the dam was increased from 70,000 cusecs to 90,000 cusecs from 4 a.m on Wednesday. About 21,300 cusecs were released through the Dam Power House and Tunnel Power House, while the remaining was let out through Ellis Saddle surplus.

The water level at Mettur stood at 120.130 ft (93,678 Mcft), with inflow recorded at 1,14,098 cusecs. Barrages have been asked to maintain discharge without deviation.