Mettur Reservoir receives over 29,850 cusecs of Cauvery water

CHENNAI: Mettur Reservoir on Wednesday received over 29,850 cusecs of water from Cauvery River, as per 8 am report from WRD.

The water level is 100.01 feet as against full storage capacity of 120 feet.

Out of this, 8,100 cusecs have been discharged downstream, with 7,500 cusecs allocated for irrigation through canals and 600 cusecs released directly into the river.