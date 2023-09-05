Mettur PMK MLA, kin quizzed by police in dowry harassment case

COIMBATORE: The PMK MLA (Mettur constituency) S Sadhasivam and his family members were quizzed by Salem city police on Monday on a complaint of dowry harassment by his daughter-in-law.

The complainant, M Manoliya from Sarkkar Kollapatti was married to MLA’s son S Sankar in 2020. She accused the MLA and his family members of receiving a dowry of 200 sovereigns of gold jewels, 25 lakhs worth car and Rs 20 lakhs in cash as dowry at the time of marriage. Demanding more dowry she claimed to be harassed.

After an inquiry, the police booked Sadhasivam, his wife Baby, son Sankar and daughter Kalaivani under various sections of IPC including Dowry Prohibition Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women.

As the MLA moved for anticipatory bail, the High Court ordered him to appear for a police inquiry. The MLA’s wife and daughter appeared for an inquiry at the Suramangalam AWPS station in the morning, while the MLA and his son turned up around afternoon.