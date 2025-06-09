Mettur dam water level rises after heavy rains

CHENNAI: The Cauvery catchment areas in Karnataka have experienced heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to increased water inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini, and Harangi dams, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Following this, the reservoirs in the region are filling up rapidly. Meanwhile, intermittent rains in TN's Cauvery catchment areas have increased the water inflow into the Mettur Dam.

As on Monday morning, the water level in the Mettur dam reached 114.16 feet, a pattern that is observed only by late July or early August. However, this year the dam has achieved a high storage capacity earlier.

Since Monday morning, the dam has been receiving an inflow of 5,980 cubic feet per second, while 1,000 cusecs of water is being released to meet drinking water needs of the public. Over the last 24 hours, the dam area recorded 64.4 mm of rainfall.

With ample amount of water in the Mettur Dam, Chief Minister MK Stalin will be passing orders to release water for delta irrigation on June 12. The news has brought immense joy to the farmers in the Cauvery Delta region.