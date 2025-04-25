Mettur dam to be opened on June 12, announces Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan announced in the State Assembly on Friday that the Mettur dam will be opened on June 12

According to Maalaimalar, he stated that desilting works across 12 districts, covering 5,021 km of irrigation canals, have been planned as part of the preparations.

“Under the special dredging project, Rs 98 crore has been allocated and the desilting works are already under way,” he said.

The minister confirmed that the works will be completed by the end of May to ensure timely water release from the dam.