Mettupalayam to Ooty NMR service suspension extended till August end

CHENNAI: The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services between Mettupalayam and Ooty have been suspended till this month-end due to incessant rains and risks of landslides-according to Daily Thanthi.

This is the second time the mountain rail services have been suspended within a month. The services were inoperative from 9th August till 25th August due to continuous rains in the Nilgiris district and maintenance works on the tracks.

Bridges on the mountain railway were made ready to operate train services, reports added.

However the Salem Railway division has extended the suspension of NMR service, having the UNESCO World Heritage tag, till August 31 owing to fresh rains and landslide risks.