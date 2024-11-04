Mettupalayam houses inundated as glitch hits opening of Pillur Dam sluices

COIMBATORE: Several houses in Mettupalayam were flooded as a technical fault hampered the opening of sluices in a barrage across the Bhavani River in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore on Monday.

Following heavy rains in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, the Bhavani River was in spate resulting in an increase in the storage level of Pillur Dam to 86.25 feet as against its full storage reservoir of 100 feet. As inflow continued to surge, around 6,000 cusecs were released from the dam.

Despite an increase in inflow to Bhavani Barrage Power House – II, the authorities were unable to raise its sluices to release water due to a technical glitch.

“Since water couldn’t be released, the rising water level in the barrage led to flooding in several houses located along the river banks. More than 15 houses in the Indira Nagar area in Mettupalayam were inundated,” said officials.

A team of engineers, under the supervision of K Kuppurani, chief engineer of Tangedco worked on the glitch to raise the sluices mechanically. Authorities from the revenue department inspected the flooded areas and made arrangements to provide breakfast to affected people.