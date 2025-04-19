Metrowater allays fears, says safe to drink Veeranam water

CHENNAI: After the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s analysis revealed that surface water in areas around the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) in Cuddalore is highly contaminated with mercury, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) on Friday came out with a clarification that the Veeranam lake water, which is being supplied for drinking purposes of Chennai, is safe.

According to the TNPCB’s analysis report, submitted to the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Veeranam water treated at the Vadakuthu water treatment plant in Cuddalore was tested for a complete chemical and biological analysis by a recognised private lab in Chennai on April 2.

The report stated that the water sample had below detectable level of mercury at 0.0005 mg/L, as against the acceptable limit of 0.001 mg/L as per IS 10500/2012. "Hence, it is confirmed that the water supplied from the Vadakuthu water treatment plant of Metrowater in Cuddalore to Chennai city meets the drinking water standards as per IS 10500/2012 and is safe," the report said.

In its report, the TNPCB said as many as 17 samples were collected from surface water sources for the analysis, and 15 samples had mercury concentration in the range of 0.0012 mg/L to 0.115 mg/L, which is 115 times the acceptable limit.

Meanwhile, six ground water samples tested by the pollution control board showed the presence of mercury ranging from 0.0025 mg/L to 0.0626 mg/L, which is 62 times higher than the safe level.

High mercury presence in the body can lead to several health problems, including nervous system damage, kidney damage, and skin problems. Moreover, intake of mercury will affect developing foetuses and pregnant women.

While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to severe pollution around the NLC mines, the NGT had issued a directive to the TNPCB to analyse water samples from the area and submit a report.

The Metrowater report explained that treated water from the Vadakuthu plant had below detectable levels of other toxic metals. The water showed cadmium presence of 0.001 mg/L as against the acceptable limit of 0.003 mg/L. Cyanide was present at 0.005 mg/L, as against 0.05 mg/L permitted limit. Lead and Nickel content were at 0.005 mg/L and 0.005 mg/L, respectively, while their acceptable levels are 0.01 mg/L and 0.02 mg/L, respectively. Molybdenum was found at 0.02 mg/L, as against the acceptable limit of 0.07 mg/L.

‘All is well with Vadakuthu water’

Metrowater clarified that treated water from the Vadakuthu plant had below detectable levels of other toxic metals. The water showed cadmium presence of 0.001 mg/L as against the acceptable limit of 0.003 mg/L. Cyanide was present at 0.005 mg/L, as against 0.05 mg/L permitted limit. Lead and Nickel content were at 0.005 mg/L and 0.005 mg/L, respectively, while their acceptable levels are 0.01 mg/L and 0.02 mg/L, respectively. Molybdenum was found at 0.02 mg/L, as against the acceptable limit of 0.07 mg/L.