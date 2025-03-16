Mercury to surge by 3°C in parts of Tamil Nadu until March 19

CHENNAI: After a brief spell of rainfall in Chennai and various parts of Tamil Nadu, the meteorological department forecast a surge in maximum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius above normal until March 19. The temperature is likely to reach around 34°C to 36°C over the next few days.

Under this influence, light northeasterly, easterly, or southeasterly winds are expected to prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. The mercury level is likely to gradually rise by two to three degrees Celsius above normal in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu from March 15 to 19. Dry weather is expected to prevail in the state, with isolated pockets potentially experiencing extreme heat in the coming days.

According to extended-range predictions from dynamical models, maximum temperatures are likely to remain near normal over most parts of Tamil Nadu, ranging from 34°C to 36°C in the northeastern and adjoining interior districts. The plains of the rest of the state may record temperatures around 32°C to 34°C until March 20.

As for Chennai, after a brief break from the scorching heat witnessed over the past few days, the sky conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy. Temperatures are likely to range from 34°C to 35°C at the Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations over the next two days, with minimum temperatures expected to be between 23°C and 24°C.

Meanwhile, the weather department forecasts that light to moderate rain is likely to occur over the southern and delta districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days, due to increased moisture levels influenced by a cyclonic circulation that recently formed over the Bay of Bengal. It is noted that coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall until March 20.

Vellore swelters in 38°C max temp

Vellore, along with several other regions, recorded an intense heatwave as temperatures soared above 38 degrees Celsius. Neighbouring areas such as Tirupattur, Karur Paramathi, Chennai, Erode, and Madurai are also experiencing extreme rise in temperatures, said a Thanthi TV report. Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.6°C over TN on March 14, according to the RMC report.