MEMU train services from Puducherry to Egmore, Tirupati cancelled; check details

CHENNAI: A couple of MEMU express trains from Puducherry to Egmore and Tirupati will be cancelled till further advice due to operational reasons.

Train 66051 Chennai Egmore-Puducherry MEMU leaving Egmore station at 6.35 am and Train 16112 Puducherry-Tirupati MEMU leaving Puducherry at 3 pm on Saturdays will be cancelled.

Train 16111 Tirupati-Puducherry MEMU leaving Tirupati at 4 am and Train 66052 Puducherry-Chennai Egmore MEMU leaving Puducherry at 4 pm on Sundays will be cancelled.