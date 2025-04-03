Begin typing your search...

    MEMU train services from Puducherry to Egmore, Tirupati cancelled; check details

    Train 16111 Tirupati-Puducherry MEMU leaving Tirupati at 4 am and Train 66052 Puducherry-Chennai Egmore MEMU leaving Puducherry at 4 pm on Sundays will be cancelled

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 April 2025 3:53 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-03 14:33:05  )
    MEMU train services from Puducherry to Egmore, Tirupati cancelled; check details
    X

    Representative Image (Southern Railway/X) 

    CHENNAI: A couple of MEMU express trains from Puducherry to Egmore and Tirupati will be cancelled till further advice due to operational reasons.

    Train 66051 Chennai Egmore-Puducherry MEMU leaving Egmore station at 6.35 am and Train 16112 Puducherry-Tirupati MEMU leaving Puducherry at 3 pm on Saturdays will be cancelled.

    Train 16111 Tirupati-Puducherry MEMU leaving Tirupati at 4 am and Train 66052 Puducherry-Chennai Egmore MEMU leaving Puducherry at 4 pm on Sundays will be cancelled.

    Southern Railwayexpress trainsTrain cancellations
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X