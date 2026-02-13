Southern Railway announces unreserved MEMU special trains for Mahasivaratri

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced unreserved MEMU special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Mahasivaratri.
Train 06130 Villupuram – Tiruvannamalai unreserved MEMU special will leave Villupuram at 10.10 am on February 15 and 16 (Sunday and Monday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.45 am, the same day (two services).
In return direction, Train 06129 Tiruvannamalai – Villupuram unreserved MEMU special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm on February 15 and 16 and reach Villupuram at 02.15 pm, the same day (two services).
Train 06167 Villupuram – Vellore Cant unreserved MEMU special will leave Villupuram at 10.40 pm on February 14 and 15 (Saturday and Sunday) and reach Vellore Cant at 01.45 am, the next day (two services). In return direction, Train 06168 Vellore Cant – Villupuram unreserved MEMU special will leave Vellore Cant at 2.05 am on February 15 and 16 and reach Villupuram at 5 am, the same day (two services).
Train 06049 Villupuram – Katpadi unreserved MEMU special will leave Villupuram at 9.15 am on February 15 and 16 and reach Katpadi at 1.05 pm, the same day (two services). In return direction, Train 06050 Katpadi – Villupuram unreserved MEMU special will leave Katpadi at 1.20 pm on February 15 and 16 and reach Villupuram at 5.10 pm the same day (two services). The coach composition will be of 8 car MEMU for all the trains, added the release.