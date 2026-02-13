Southern Railway announces unreserved MEMU special trains for Mahasivaratri

Train 06130 Villupuram – Tiruvannamalai unreserved MEMU special will leave Villupuram at 10.10 am on February 15 and 16 (Sunday and Monday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.45 am, the same day (two services).

In return direction, Train 06129 Tiruvannamalai – Villupuram unreserved MEMU special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm on February 15 and 16 and reach Villupuram at 02.15 pm, the same day (two services).