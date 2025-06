MEMU services to Tirupati cancelled for over 3 hrs on June 13

CHENNAI: A few MEMU services to Tirupati would be fully cancelled on June 13 due to line block permitted in Arakkonam – Jolarpettai section at Katpadi Yard from 9 pm of June 13 to 12:30 am of June 14 (3 hours and 30 minutes).

Train 67210 Katpadi-Tirupati leaving Katpadi at 9:10 pm, Train 67209 Tirupati-Katpadi leaving Tirupati at 7:10 pm, Train 66033 Chennai Beach-Tiruvannamalai leaving Beach station at 6 pm would be fully cancelled on June 13.

Train 66034 Tiruvannamalai-Tambaram leaving Tiruvannamalai at 4:30 am would be fully cancelled on June 14.

Train 66057 Arakkonam-Katpadi leaving Arakkonam at 9 pm is partially cancelled between Sevur and Katpadi.

Train 66026 Villupuram-Katpadi leaving Villupuram at 7:10 pm is Partially Cancelled between Vellore and Katpadi, a release issued by Southern Railway said.