MEMU services to be cancelled from July 19-22

CHENNAI: Due to scheduled engineering works at Perani Yard between Chennai Egmore and Villupuram, the Southern Railway has announced a line block and power block from 12 pm to 3:30 pm on July 19 and 22, 2025. The block is part of ongoing safety and maintenance upgrades.

Train 66045 Tambaram-Villupuram MEMU passenger, scheduled to leave Tambaram at 9:45 am will be partially cancelled between Tindivanam and Villupuram. Train 66046 Villupuram-Chennai Beach MEMU passenger, departing Villupuram at 1:40 pm will also be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Tindivanam.

Similarly, a temporary line and power block will be enforced between Pachchakuppam and Melpatti railway stations in the Arakkonam–Jolarpettai section on July 21 from 10:20 am to 1:40 pm as part of ongoing engineering works aimed at ensuring passenger safety and improving operational efficiency.

Due to this 3-hour-20-minute block, two MEMU passenger services will be fully cancelled for the day. Train 66017, Katpadi to Jolarpettai MEMU passenger, scheduled to depart Katpadi at 10:30 am and Train 66018, Jolarpettai to Katpadi MEMU passenger, scheduled to depart Jolarpettai at 12:55 pm will be fully cancelled.