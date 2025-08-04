MEMU services partially cancelled on August 5; check details here

CHENNAI: Due to engineering works underway at Tindivanam Yard, Southern Railway has announced changes in the pattern of train services on August 5.

A line and power block have been permitted between Chennai Egmore and Villupuram from 12:20 pm to 3:50 pm to facilitate the works. Tambaram–Villupuram MEMU passenger, scheduled to depart from Tambaram at 9:45 am, will be partially cancelled between Olakur and Villupuram.

Villupuram–Chennai Beach MEMU passenger, scheduled to leave Villupuram at 1:40 pm, will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Olakur.