    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Aug 2025 9:04 PM IST
    MEMU services partially cancelled on August 5; check details here
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Due to engineering works underway at Tindivanam Yard, Southern Railway has announced changes in the pattern of train services on August 5.

    A line and power block have been permitted between Chennai Egmore and Villupuram from 12:20 pm to 3:50 pm to facilitate the works. Tambaram–Villupuram MEMU passenger, scheduled to depart from Tambaram at 9:45 am, will be partially cancelled between Olakur and Villupuram.

    Villupuram–Chennai Beach MEMU passenger, scheduled to leave Villupuram at 1:40 pm, will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Olakur.

    DTNEXT Bureau

