MEMU services operated on Tirupati – Katpadi section to be cancelled; check details here

CHENNAI: Central Railway has notified the extension of cancellation of following train services due to provision of rakes as assistance to North Central Railway for Maha Kumbh.

Train No. 67209, Tirupati – Katpadi Passenger MEMU leaving Tirupati at 7.10 pm would be fully cancelled from March 1 to 7.

Train No. 67206, Katpadi – Tirupati Passenger MEMU leaving Katpadi at 6.10 am, Train No. 67207, Tirupati – Katpadi Passenger MEMU leaving Tirupati at 10.35 am and Train No. 67208, Katpadi – Tirupati Passenger MEMU leaving Katpadi at 5.15 pm, would be fully cancelled from March 2 to 8.

Train No. 67205, Tirupati – Katpadi Passenger MEMU leaving Tirupati at 7.35 am, Train No. 67210, Katpadi – Tirupati Passenger MEMU leaving Katpadi at 9.10 pm, Train No. 66017, Katpadi – Jolarpettai Passenger MEMU leaving Katpadi at 10.30 am and Train No. 66018, Jolarpettai – Katpadi Passenger MEMU leaving Jolarpettai at 12.55 pm would be fully cancelled from March 3 to 9, a release issued by Southern Railway said.