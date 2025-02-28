Begin typing your search...

    MEMU services operated on Tirupati – Katpadi section to be cancelled; check details here

    Jolarpettai – Katpadi Passenger MEMU leaving Jolarpettai at 12.55 pm would be fully cancelled from March 3 to 9

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Feb 2025 1:54 PM IST
    MEMU services operated on Tirupati – Katpadi section to be cancelled; check details here
    X
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Central Railway has notified the extension of cancellation of following train services due to provision of rakes as assistance to North Central Railway for Maha Kumbh.

    Train No. 67209, Tirupati – Katpadi Passenger MEMU leaving Tirupati at 7.10 pm would be fully cancelled from March 1 to 7.

    Train No. 67206, Katpadi – Tirupati Passenger MEMU leaving Katpadi at 6.10 am, Train No. 67207, Tirupati – Katpadi Passenger MEMU leaving Tirupati at 10.35 am and Train No. 67208, Katpadi – Tirupati Passenger MEMU leaving Katpadi at 5.15 pm, would be fully cancelled from March 2 to 8.

    Train No. 67205, Tirupati – Katpadi Passenger MEMU leaving Tirupati at 7.35 am, Train No. 67210, Katpadi – Tirupati Passenger MEMU leaving Katpadi at 9.10 pm, Train No. 66017, Katpadi – Jolarpettai Passenger MEMU leaving Katpadi at 10.30 am and Train No. 66018, Jolarpettai – Katpadi Passenger MEMU leaving Jolarpettai at 12.55 pm would be fully cancelled from March 3 to 9, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    Southern RailwayKatpadiMaha Kumbh
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X