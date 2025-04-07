Memorial will be built for Justice Party icon, CM Stalin assures AIADMK legislator Manoj Pandian

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the State Assembly on Monday that a memorial will be constructed in tribute to WPA Soundarapandian, a leader of the Justice Party.

Speaking in the State Assembly on Monday, AIADMK legislator PH Manoj Pandian demanded that the government construct a memorial for Soundarapandian, one of the leaders of the Dravidian movement.

Responding to the demand, Stalin assured Manoj Pandian and the Assembly that the memorial would be constructed for the leader.