Melakottaiyur locals stage protest seeking clean drinking water

TIRUCHY: The residents of Melakottaiyur, in Kumbakonam, staged a roadblock protest on Tuesday expressing concern over the supply of contaminated drinking water by the Corporation and demanding a permanent solution.

Over 500 families are residing at Melakottaiyur in Kumbakonam corporation. Recently, the civic administration dug roads in several areas and widespread complaints were raised over contamination of the drinking water due to sewage water leak. This resulted in civic administration suspending the drinking water supply through the pipelines and instead, water was distributed through lorries.

Eventually, water supply through pipelines resumed on Sunday, and the residents received contaminated water. The residents said that around 40 individuals from the area have been infected and are undergoing treatment for high fever and other illnesses due to water contamination.

Angered residents on Tuesday gathered at the Kumbakonam-Swamimalai main road and blocked the vehicle movement with empty pots. They also raised slogans against the civic administration and demanded potable drinking water.

Based on the information, assistant executive engineer Ayyappan, Kumbakonam inspector Siva Senthilkumar and other officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting residents.

Upon assurance by officials, the residents dispersed from the spot. The protest disrupted the traffic for over an hour on the Kumbakonam-Swamimalai main road.