Mekedatu row: TN reiterates opposition to Karnataka's dam proposal

CHENNAI: In response to the media reports on Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's statement that Karnataka was keen on a dam at Mekedatu and Rs 1,000 crore had been allocated for the project, the Tamil Nadu minister for Water Resources Department Duraimurugan on Wednesday reiterated that the state would oppose the proposal at all levels.

"The proposal for a dam at Mekedatu in the uncontrolled intermediate catchment would affect Tamil Nadu and was not welcome. This issue could be discussed in detail during the meeting with you (DK Shivakumar) and hope you (DKS) would be patient till then," he said in a statement.



"DK Shivakumar who has won after a great struggle is busy getting greetings. So I thought that I would take a moment to come and congratulate him in person. However, through this statement I would like to express my best wishes to him. Days after the oath taking ceremony, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister attacked his neighbouring state. It is amazing to me. I assume that the authorities might not have given the new minister the complete information on the proposal," he added.

