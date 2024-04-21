Meenakshi Tirukalyanam: Celestial wedding lights up Madurai

CHENNAI: The celestial wedding (Tirukalyanam) of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar was held in Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple on Sunday in a grandeur.

The Tirukalyanam was held at the junction of North and West Aadi streets and the wedding stage was decked up with tonnes of flowers from different districts.

The divine wedding was held between 8.35 am to 8.59 am with colourful flowers being showered when the thaali (nuptial thread) was tied to Goddess Meenakshi.

Various women devotees also followed the tradition of changing their nuptial thread during the ceremony.

Devotees thronged to witness the wedding and a grand feast was arranged for them at Sethupathi School by the devotees council.

The Tirukalyanam is one of the key event of Chithirai festival which began with flag hoisting ceremony on April 12.