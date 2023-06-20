Medical tourism to flourish in TN, says Minister Ramachandran

TIRUCHY: Medical tourism in Tamil Nadu has started to flourish due to top quality and less expensive treatments. More visits are expected this year, said state Minister for Tourism K Ramachandran in Thanjavur on Monday.

Inspecting the Thanjavur museum, Minister Ramachandran told reporters that, the inflow of tourists to Thanjavur has been increasing year by year. In 2018-19, 1.80 crore tourists visited Thanjavur and in the following year a similar number of people visited. The number declined during the COVID period and it has started to pick up from last year as 65 lakh people visited Thanjavur.

“For the past four months, 62 lakh tourists have visited and the number would exceed one crore by this year end,” he added.

Stating that the graph of tourist flow in Tamil Nadu has steadily been growing and placed in the top position among the other states, the Minister said, the state has a huge number of temples with architectural beauty.

Meanwhile, the Minister said, a meeting was held to discuss medical tourism in the month of April and representatives from as many as 22 countries took part in it. “It was learnt that Tamil Nadu has been providing quality treatment with less cost and so many foreigners and people from the other states prefer Tamil Nadu. In near future, the field will flourish like anything,” assured the Minister.