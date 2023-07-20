Medical team deployed after rise in suspected jaundice cases

TIRUCHY: Around 30 residents from Thanjavur showed symptoms of jaundice on Wednesday and a medical team has been camping in the location. Officials have also collected samples of water from the area and sent them for analysis.

According to sources, a few residents from wards 33 and 36 had complaints of fever, vomiting and various other complications. After screening at nearby hospitals, residents were told that it was symptoms of jaundice.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday around 30 residents from Korikulam and Pookara Streets in ward number 33 and 36 got admitted to government and private hospitals in Thanjavur.

Subsequently, the civic administration organised a health camp at the affected locations. A medical team had also sent samples of blood and urine of patients for analysis. They are also involved in door-to-door supply of medicines. Mayor Shan Ramanathan and the CHO Subash Gandhi are monitoring the situation.

Residents complained that they were being supplied contaminated drinking water and the civic staff failed to clean the tanks periodically. They also complained of the sewage mixing with drinking water pipelines in several places.

Mayor Ramanathan told reporters that a team of officials inspected the drinking water supply. “There was no problem with the water as complained by residents. Still, we will continue to monitor all the pipelines and tanks”, the Mayor assured.

He also said that a 10-member medical team has been deployed at the fever spots to closely monitor the situation.